News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: On To Week 4

Sep 27, 2021 at 09:22 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW092721
Montez Sweat and Washington's defense makes a tackle on Josh Allen during Washington's game against the Buffalo Bills. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington dropping its Week 3 game to the Buffalo Bills.

-- The Washington Post's Andrew Golden writes on Taylor Heinicke's day against the Bills.

-- ESPN reports on Washington's loss against the Bills.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Ron Rivera saying Washington has "a long way to go."

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey reports on Taylor Heinicke's performance against the Bills.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about how the defense played against the Bills. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker looks at how Washington's next actions will indicate who they are. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Loss To The Bills

-- Washington-Bills Monday Stats Pack

-- WFT Daily: Benjamin St-Juste Focused On Building His Skillset

-- WFT Daily: Adam Humphries Brings Veteran Experience To Critical Moments

-- 5 Locally Black-Owned Businesses Selected To Receive COVID Relief Grant

-- Cam Sims Looks Back On How His Louisiana Roots Shaped Him

-- Jon Allen Has The Right Attitude About His Recent Success

-- WFT Daily: Sammis Reyes ‘Opening Up Doors’ As First Chilean-Born Player In NFL History

-- WFT Daily: Washington Focused On Fixing 'Correctable' Errors

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

Related Links

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington: The Era Of Bud Lighticke

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Terry McLaurin Is Off To A Special Start

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Ron Rivera Sees Another Measuring Stick In Buffalo

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Sean McDermott's Respect For Ron Rivera Has 'Grown Exponentially'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Back To Work

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: So About Last Night...

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Time To Bounce Back

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Ron Rivera's Expectations Aren't Wavering

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Rallying Around Taylor Heinicke

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: On To Thursday Night

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Terry McLaurin Says Washington Is 'Still Hungry'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising