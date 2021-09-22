WFT Daily: Adam Humphries Brings Veteran Experience To Critical Moments

McLaurin is right, of course. Humphries doesn't have as many yards as him or Thomas, but he has been just as effective. He's second on the team in receptions (9) and targets (10), most of which came during Washington's 30-29 victory over the Giants. They're reasons why Washington felt it necessary to have a veteran like Humphries on the roster.

It should come as no surprise that Humphries is becoming one of Washington's more reliable options when trying to keep the chains moving. In his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Humphries was targeted 28 times on third down and converted 14 of them.

It seems like Washington is starting to use him more in that role. Humphries only received one target on third down against the Los Angeles Chargers. He got three against the Giants, although one technically didn't count because of a penalty, and while his catch on the offense's final drive was the only one he converted, it came at the right time.