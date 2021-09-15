News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Ron Rivera's Expectations Aren't Wavering

Sep 15, 2021 at 09:46 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Jon Bostic and Chase Young speak to each other between plays in the Washington Football Team's Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that Ron Rivera is not ready to alter his expectations ahead of Week 2.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras gives his take on how important Taylor Heinicke's health is to Washington. (subscription)

-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper reports on Washington placing Ryan Fitzpatrick on Injured Reserve and signing Jared Norris from the practice squad.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at Terry McLaurin's attitude about playing with so many quarterbacks.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes about Ron Rivera's analysis of Daniel Jones.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Taylor Heinicke has the full support of his teammates.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about Ron Rivera and Chase Young believing Washington's defense will be better against the Giants.

-- NFL.com's Kevin Patra writes about how Taylor Heinicke has matured ahead of being Washington's starting quarterback.

