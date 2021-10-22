Wake Up Washington: Some final thoughts before traveling to Green Bay

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington releasing Dustin Hopkins and signing Chris Blewitt.

-- The Associated Press' Steve Megargee writes about Taylor Heinicke savoring the chance to play at Lambeau Field.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Taylor Heinicke's emotional connection to playing against the Packers.

-- WDVM's Jake Rohm writes that Taylor Heinicke is still learning ahead of Washington's game against the Packers.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Taylor Heinicke trying not to be perfect during games.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Landon Collins playing closer to the line of scrimmage.