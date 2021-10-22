News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Some final thoughts before traveling to Green Bay

Oct 22, 2021 at 09:57 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW102221
Head coach Ron Rivera talks with his players during the Washington Football Team's practice on Oct. 21, 2021. (Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

Death Wish Coffee is also offering fans the chance at winning two tickets to Washington's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Entries are now open, so CLICK HERE for more information on how to participate.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington releasing Dustin Hopkins and signing Chris Blewitt.

-- The Associated Press' Steve Megargee writes about Taylor Heinicke savoring the chance to play at Lambeau Field.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Taylor Heinicke's emotional connection to playing against the Packers.

-- WDVM's Jake Rohm writes that Taylor Heinicke is still learning ahead of Washington's game against the Packers.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Taylor Heinicke trying not to be perfect during games.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Landon Collins playing closer to the line of scrimmage.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about Ricky Seals-Jones taking Eric Dickerson's advice in expanded role with Washington.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Grunt work and a great deal of gratitude: A window into the life of Washington’s quality control coaches

-- Notes & Quotes: Washington prepares for challenges of Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams

-- Scouting the Packers: 5 quick hits on Green Bay

-- Notes & Quotes: How Ricky Seals-Jones can open up Washington's offense

-- Washington vs. Packers preview: On the road to Lambeau

-- WFT Daily: Kam Curl explains how he earned a roster spot as a 7th-rounder

-- Adam Humphries: Winning is Washington's only focus ahead of playing at 'unique' Lambeau Field

-- WFT Daily: Jamin Davis showing signs of progress to Rivera

-- WR Terry McLaurin "Being able to come back and respond is something we can do a better job of" | Post Game Press Conference

-- HC Ron Rivera "We've gotta be willing to take chances" | Post Game Press Conference

Related Links

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington: Taylor Heinicke changing his mindset ahead of playing at Green Bay

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: On to Week 7

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Rivera shares thoughts on Taylor Heinicke's development

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: A closer look at the weekend, Sean Taylor's memory

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Final preparations for Week 6

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Remembering Sean Taylor

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Getting back to work

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Looking at Antonio Gibson's steady production

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Some thoughts on Week 5

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: the dynamic McKissic-Gibson duo

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Rivera assesses Washington's 2-2 Start

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising