WFT Daily: Jaret Patterson Has Barry Sanders In His Corner

Patterson has a similar style to that of Sanders. Mayhew said his size makes him hard to tackle, and that's paired with some exceptional vision and acceleration that allows him to slip through running lanes. Mayhew compared Patterson to Jamie Morris and Ricky Ervins, two of his former teammates, but those skills are also part of what made Sanders such a headache with the Lions.

It would be unfair to compare Patterson to Sanders at this point. After all, he has a long way to go and a whole career ahead of him. Still, Sanders is in Patterson's corner, and that gives him confidence. Maybe he can pass on some pointers to the rookie once they finally meet in person.