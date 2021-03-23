Wake Up Washington 3/23: What Ryan Fitzpatrick Brings To Washington

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that William Jackson III vows to bring swagger to Washington's defense.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about how Washington is winning free agency.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Curtis Samuel fulfills Washington's need for speed.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey compares the signings of Curtis Samuel and Kenny Golladay.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also writes that versatile doesn't even begin to describe Washington's offense.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gauges Washington's strengths and needs after the first wave of free agency. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig, Rhiannon Walker and Zac Boyer believe the second wave of Washington's free agency could bring more starters. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about what the signing of Curtis Samuel means for Washington's offense. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that Washington is graded as "winners" in free agency.
-- The Richmond Times' Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Washington's trio of game-changing free agent signings. (Subscription)
-- Pro Day Watch 2.0: Trevon Moehrig Headlines Next Group Of Prospects To Participate In New Combine Format