News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington | Gearing up for Philly

Dec 15, 2021 at 08:51 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW121521
The Washington Football Team's offense huddles together before running a play during its game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

Death Wish Coffee is also offering fans the chance at winning two tickets to Washington's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Entries are now open, so CLICK HERE for more information on how to participate.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Kendall Fuller and Tim Settle being added to Washington's COVID-19 list.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his takes on Washington's latest game against the Cowboys.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes that Washington still controls its playoff fate despite a loss to the Cowboys.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that injuries aren't an excuse for head coach Ron Rivera and Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco writes about Washington facing its third straight game against a rested opponent.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Ron Rivera's impressions of Micah Parsons.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at Ron Rivera's thoughts on using Curtis Samuel.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Trevon Diggs was impressed with Cam Sims' touchdown.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Washington's latest COVID-19 news.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras gives his thoughts on Washington's "Next man up" mentality.

PHOTOS | Washington vs. Cowboys, Week 14

The Washington Football Team hosted the Dallas Cowboys for Week 14 and suffered a 27-20 loss despite a late comeback. Check out the top shots from the action. (Photos by Emilee Fails, Karlee Sell, and Joseph Noyes/Washington Football Team)

20211214 Week 14 001
1 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 002
2 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 003
3 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 004
4 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 005
5 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 006
6 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 007
7 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 008
8 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 009
9 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 010
10 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 011
11 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 012
12 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 013
13 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 014
14 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 015
15 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 016
16 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 017
17 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 018
18 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 019
19 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 020
20 / 113
20211214 Week 14 021
21 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 022
22 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 023
23 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 024
24 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 025
25 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 026
26 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 027
27 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 028
28 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 029
29 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 030
30 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 031
31 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 032
32 / 113
20211214 Week 14 033
33 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 034
34 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 035
35 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 036
36 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 037
37 / 113
20211214 Week 14 038
38 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 039
39 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 040
40 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 041
41 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 042
42 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 043
43 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 044
44 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 045
45 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 046
46 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 047
47 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 048
48 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 049
49 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 050
50 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 051
51 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 052
52 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 053
53 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 054
54 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 055
55 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 056
56 / 113
20211214 Week 14 057
57 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 058
58 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 059
59 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 060
60 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 061
61 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 062
62 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 063
63 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 064
64 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 065
65 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 066
66 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 067
67 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 068
68 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 069
69 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 070
70 / 113
20211214 Week 14 071
71 / 113
20211214 Week 14 072
72 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 073
73 / 113
20211214 Week 14 116
74 / 113
20211214 Week 14 107
75 / 113
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 075
76 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 076
77 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 077
78 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 078
79 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 079
80 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 080
81 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 081
82 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 082
83 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 083
84 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 084
85 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 085
86 / 113
20211214 Week 14 086
87 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 087
88 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 088
89 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 089
90 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 090
91 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 091
92 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 092
93 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 093
94 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 094
95 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 095
96 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 096
97 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 100
98 / 113
20211214 Week 14 097
99 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 098
100 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 099
101 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 101
102 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 102
103 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 103
104 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 110
105 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 104
106 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 105
107 / 113
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211214 Week 14 108
108 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 109
109 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 111
110 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 114
111 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 112
112 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
20211214 Week 14 115
113 / 113
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington prepares for depth to be tested yet again

-- Washington signs Nate Orchard, adds Hercules Mata’afa to the practice squad

-- Week 15 power rankings | Washington slips after loss to Dallas

-- NFC Playoff picture | Washington still in the hunt

-- 3 ways Washington can bounce back from its loss to Dallas

-- 5 takeaways from Washington's loss to the Cowboys

-- Numbers to know after Washington's loss to Dallas

-- Reaction Roundup from Washington's Week 14 loss to Dallas

-- Costly turnovers serve as harsh lessons for Washington

-- Washington-Cowboys Monday Stats Pack

Related Links

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Cam Sims gets props from Trevon Diggs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | Still a lot to play for

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | The 'round-robin' finish

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | Humphries ready to step up

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | Gearing up for the division gauntlet

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | On to Dallas Week

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | A case of the (Victory) Mondays

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | How one throw gave Heinicke a confidence boost

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | The Gibson-McKissic dynamic duo

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | A formula for success

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | Club goin' up on a Tuesday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising