News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Taylor Heinicke changing his mindset ahead of playing at Green Bay

Oct 21, 2021 at 10:10 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW102121

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

Death Wish Coffee is also offering fans the chance at winning two tickets to Washington's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Entries are now open, so CLICK HERE for more information on how to participate.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington releasing Dustin Hopkins and signing Chris Blewitt.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Ron Rivera critiquing himself after Washington's game against the Chiefs.

-- The Washington Post's Andrew Golden writes about Patrick Mahomes' performance during Washington's game against the Chiefs.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Taylor Heinicke trying not to be perfect during games.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Landon Collins playing closer to the line of scrimmage.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Taylor Heinicke's emotional connection to playing at Lambeau Field.

-- The Athletic's staff writes about Washington's Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. (Subscription)

-- Pro Football Focus offers some analysis from Washington's 31-13 loss to the Chiefs.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Notes & Quotes: How Ricky Seals-Jones can open up Washington's offense

-- Washington vs. Packers preview: On the road to Lambeau

-- WFT Daily: Kam Curl explains how he earned a roster spot as a 7th-rounder

-- Adam Humphries: Winning is Washington's only focus ahead of playing at 'unique' Lambeau Field

-- Numbers to know from Washington's game against Kansas City

-- WFT Daily: Jamin Davis showing signs of progress to Rivera

-- Washington-Chiefs Monday Stats Pack

-- 5 takeaways from Washington's 31-13 loss to Kansas City

-- Washington faces reality of failing to play complete game against Chiefs

-- WR Terry McLaurin "Being able to come back and respond is something we can do a better job of" | Post Game Press Conference

-- HC Ron Rivera "We've gotta be willing to take chances" | Post Game Press Conference

Related Links

PHOTOS: Alumni Homecoming Garden Build

More than 30 Washington Football Team alumni and Sean Taylor's family joined the Washington Football Charitable Foundation to create an outdoor learning lab at Burrville Elementary School in Washington, D.C., during Alumni Homecoming Weekend on Oct. 16, in partnership with Out Teach and Pepsi Stronger Together. This learning lab will provide more than 325 elementary school students with an interactive space to grow their STEM knowledge. The learning lab was built in honor of the Sean Taylor Legacy Project.

_KMS7758
1 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS7820
2 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS7834
3 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS7845
4 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS7901
5 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS7912
6 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS7925
7 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS7976
8 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8020
9 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8044
10 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8060
11 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8084
12 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8113
13 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8144
14 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8165
15 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8201
16 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8204
17 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8231
18 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8241
19 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8247
20 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8314
21 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8414
22 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8454
23 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8458
24 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8483
25 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8488
26 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8506
27 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8549
28 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8563
29 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8622
30 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8651
31 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8660
32 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8683
33 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8701
34 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8748
35 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8834
36 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8841
37 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8868
38 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8884
39 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8904
40 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8911
41 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8968
42 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8985
43 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
_KMS8994
44 / 44
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington: On to Week 7

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Rivera shares thoughts on Taylor Heinicke's development

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: A closer look at the weekend, Sean Taylor's memory

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Final preparations for Week 6

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Remembering Sean Taylor

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Getting back to work

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Looking at Antonio Gibson's steady production

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Some thoughts on Week 5

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: the dynamic McKissic-Gibson duo

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Rivera assesses Washington's 2-2 Start

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Houdini Heinicke Pulls Off Another Trick

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising