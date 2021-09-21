News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Sean McDermott's Respect For Ron Rivera Has 'Grown Exponentially'

Sep 21, 2021 at 09:41 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera encourages his team during Washington's Thursday night game against the New York Giants. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Washington's penalties ahead of its game against the Bills.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown writes about Ron Rivera's strategy for Jamin Davis' progress.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at one thing Washington can learn from Buffalo's Week 1 loss against the Steelers.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about how Sean McDermott's respect for Ron Rivera has "grown exponentially."

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning reports on Washington being tied for first in the NFC East after Week 2.

-- 106.7 The Fan's Chris Lingebach writes about Terry McLaurin saying that Taylor Heinicke has an "it" factor.

