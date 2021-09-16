News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Time To Bounce Back

Sep 16, 2021 at 10:18 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW091621
The Washington Football Team's offense huddles together before a play against the Los Angeles Chargers. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes that Taylor Heinicke is ready for his turn as Washington's starting quarterback.

-- The Washington Post's Jerry Brewer gives his perspective on the importance of Washington's defense.

-- The Washington Post's Andrew Golden gives fans a preview of Washington's matchup against the Giants.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Antonio Gibson being ready for a bigger work load.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at one number Washington fans need to know ahead of the Giants game.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about the matchup between Washington and the Giants.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker explains why Daniel Jones' record against Washington is deceptive.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington Vs. Giants Preview: An Early Division Battle

-- 3 Keys To Washington's Thursday Night Matchup Against The Giants

-- WFT Daily: The Hardest Catch Terry McLaurin Has Ever Made

-- Rivera Wants To See More Maturity, Fewer Mistakes In Week 2

-- WFT Daily: Taylor Heinicke's Teammates Are Ready To Rally Around Him

-- Ron Rivera Sees Maturity, Patience In Taylor Heinicke's Improved Skillset

-- Taylor Heinicke Named Washington's Starting Quarterback

-- Washington-Chargers Monday Stats Pack

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Season Opener Against The Chargers

-- Game Balls: 3 Standouts In Washington's Week 1 Loss To The Chargers

-- Washington Honors Families, Service Members On 9/11 Anniversary

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

