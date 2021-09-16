Wake Up Washington: Time To Bounce Back

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes that Taylor Heinicke is ready for his turn as Washington's starting quarterback.

-- The Washington Post's Jerry Brewer gives his perspective on the importance of Washington's defense.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Antonio Gibson being ready for a bigger work load.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at one number Washington fans need to know ahead of the Giants game.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about the matchup between Washington and the Giants.