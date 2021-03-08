Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Tight End

If Washington does not re-sign Jeremy Sprinkle, it could look to sign another blocking tight end. Enter Chris Manhertz.

Manhertz has been with the Carolina Panthers since 2016, when Rivera was the head coach and Hoener was the tight ends coach. Manhertz played in all 16 games during each of his first two seasons there, and the team liked him enough to sign-him to a two-year extension following the 2018 campaign. The general manager who orchestrated the deal? That would be current Washington executive vice president of football/player personnel Marty Hurney.

"Over the course of the years I've been here, I think I've established myself as a reliable teammate, a reliable asset -- especially in the run game. I'm fortunate to be with an organization that values that," Manhertz told the team website upon re-signing. "It's exciting and rewarding. It's also humbling just knowing where I started. To get to this point, it's a testament to perseverance. It took a lot of persistence, a lot of hard work and just not giving up."