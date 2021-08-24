News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

WFT Daily: Logan Tomas Has High Praise For John Bates

Aug 24, 2021 at 05:07 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Daily082421
John Bates evades Cole Luke after making a reception in practice. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

Training camp is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its second season under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

It's always a positive sign for a rookie whenever he gets praise from his veteran teammates, particularly if it's from one of the better tight ends in the league today.

Every day is a new experience for fourth-round pick John Bates. He's dealt with the ramped-up speed of the NFL, comprehending the playbook and, of course, being on the receiving end of some intense coaching sessions from Pete Hoener. All that has helped Bates grow over the past month, and it's caught Logan Thomas’ attention.

"He's so smart," Thomas said. "He doesn't have to worry about what's going on in the playbook. He doesn't have to worry about how to get lined up with [what] the defense is going to do on this play. He understands all that stuff for him."

Many of Bates' traits, like his physicality, have never been in question. He was primarily known as a blocking tight end for Boise State, which is part of the reason why Washington used one of their Day 3 picks on him. It's what has helped him slowly work his way in with the starting offense in practice. He even earned himself some time with the starters in the preseason.

In the first game against the Patriots, Ron Rivera thought Bates blocked well, outside of a couple plays where his hand placement could have been better. Last week against the Bengals, Bates showed improvement, and he's starting to understand his role on the team.

"I like how he works, because he knows that the more he develops, the better he gets, the more he'll get an opportunity to play more and more," Rivera said. "He's done a nice job for us, he really has."

Related Links

Bates is willing to learn from veterans like Thomas, too, which has paid off on the field. While the team was in Richmond, Virginia, at the start of training camp, he watched Thomas make an adjustment against a certain coverage to make the read easier for the quarterback. When it was Bates' turn to run the route, the rookie "ran it just like it was drawn."

"And you're starting to see him play more and more consistently and practice, more and more consistently," Rivera said.

Bates has intangibles that the coaches are excited to work with this season. He didn't make many receptions for the Broncos in college, but he's been praised for his hands and ability to make contested catches. As a blocker, Bates received the second-best grades in the run and pass game. Those traits give Rivera confidence that he can fill a role on offense.

To Thomas, Bates just needs to show that he can do the basics of the position. He needs to play physically, have good hand placement, use solid footwork and clear holes for running backs. And from what Thomas has seen, Bates has no problem handling any of that.

"I've been excited to work with John and actually just learning from him as well."

Related Content

news

WFT Daily: Antonio Gandy-Golden Hitting His Stride At The Right Time

Gandy-Golden has been back on the field after missing most of his rookie season on Injured Reserve. So far, he's answered all the questions.
news

WFT Daily: 1 Thing Antonio Gibson Has Been Working On In Camp

Gibson has a lot of goals for how to improve in Year 2, and that includes one area you wouldn't expect.
news

WFT Daily: Dax Milne Is Catching Ron Rivera's Eye

Milne was Washington's last draft pick in April. Now, he's in a good position to earn a roster spot.
news

WFT Daily: Sammis Reyes Isn't Afraid Of Putting In The Work

It's been a long journey for Reyes, and there's an even longer road ahead, but Reyes isn't shying away from the challenges.
news

WFT Daily: Washington's Young Players Thrived In The Spotlight

Ron Rivera wanted to see how his young players would perform in a game setting. He was not disappointed.
news

WFT Daily: Ron Rivera, Bill Belichick Share Deep Respect For One Another

Rivera and Belichick appreciate how each other's dedication to creating tough, hardworking football teams.
news

WFT Daily: Ereck Flowers Is Ready To Compete

Ereck Flowers is back with Washington after a year in Miami as a more improved player who's ready to compete.
news

WFT Daily: Chasing The Combined Single-Season Sack Record

Montez Sweat and Chase Young don't just want to be one of the better pass-rushing tandems in the league. They want to be the best.
news

WFT Daily: The Battles Of The Third-Round Picks

Dyami Brown and Benjamin St-Juste have matched up against each other a lot. The competition is making Brown better.
news

WFT Daily: A Key Piece To Jack Del Rio's Defense

Execution is important for Washington's defense, but there's another quality that's just as vital.
news

WFT Daily: The Chess Matches Between Cole Holcomb And Ryan Fitzpatrick

Holcomb has had an excellent camp, and playing against Fitzpatrick has helped him improve.
Advertising