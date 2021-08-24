WFT Daily: Logan Tomas Has High Praise For John Bates

Training camp is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its second season under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

It's always a positive sign for a rookie whenever he gets praise from his veteran teammates, particularly if it's from one of the better tight ends in the league today.

Every day is a new experience for fourth-round pick John Bates. He's dealt with the ramped-up speed of the NFL, comprehending the playbook and, of course, being on the receiving end of some intense coaching sessions from Pete Hoener. All that has helped Bates grow over the past month, and it's caught Logan Thomas’ attention.