WFT Daily: Antonio Gandy-Golden Hitting His Stride At The Right Time

Gandy-Golden's 6-foot-4, 223-pound frame was one of the reasons Washington was so enamored with him in 2020. That led to three straight 1,000-yard seasons and 30 touchdowns, and he was the fourth-most productive receiver in college football during the 2019 season with nearly 1,400 yards. The small list of names ahead of him included LSU's Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, both of whom became first-round picks.

The other factor was how Gandy-Golden consistently came down with catches; he had 36 contested grabs -- the most among draft-eligible receivers in his class since 2018. He got a chance to show that off during a two-point conversion in Washington's first preseason game against the Patriots. It looked like he came down with the ball at first, but after a review, it was ruled that he did not complete the pass as he fell out of bounds.