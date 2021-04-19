Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who Peter Schrager Has Washington Taking In The First Round

There are some, like Zierlein, who point out that Moehrig's film from 2019 is actually better than that of 2020. He did beat out Surtain and UCF's Richie Grant for the Jim Thorpe Award, but all of his number from two years ago -- 62 tackles, 11 passes defensed, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery -- were better than what he put together last season. He was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded safety in 2019, and PFF still ranks Moehrig as its top prospect at the position.

"No safety in college football has made more plays on the ball over the past two seasons," wrote PFF's Mike Renner. "He played a ton of split-field coverage in TCU's defense, which often left him manned up on opposing slot receivers, and he excused himself admirably. There's little to dislike about Moehrig."

Others, like Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm, like Moehrig's ballhawking ability but believe he took some false steps in coverage, which put him in bad positions that he could not recover from due to a lack of top-end speed. Edholm also points out that Moehrig hardly blitzed at all in two seasons.

Still, there are many who believe Moehrig's athleticism in other areas will make up for his weaknesses and help elevate him to a starter in the near future.