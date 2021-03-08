News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 3/8: Washington Celebrates International Women's Day

Mar 08, 2021 at 10:42 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, March 8, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier analyzes Washington's roster needs entering free agency.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also writes about the future of the defensive line.

-- ESPN's John Keim previews free agency for Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his opinion on the approach Washington should take during free agency.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey previews free agency for the Washington Football Team.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey dives into Washington's cap space.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker looks at Washington's free agency needs. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that Ron Rivera's connections make Washington a contender for several top free agents. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Cornerback

-- Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Safety

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: The Story Behind London Fletcher Signing With Washington

-- Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Defensive End

-- Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness 3.0

-- Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who Charley Casserly Has Washington Drafting In The First Round

-- Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Defensive Tackle

-- Full List Of 2021 College Football Pro Days

-- Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Running Back

-- Here's What Santana Moss And Fred Smoot Want Washington To Do At Receiver In The Draft

-- Kelvin Harmon Aims To Return From First Major Injury Better Than Before

