Wake Up Washington: Practice updates and steady improvements

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

Death Wish Coffee is also offering fans the chance at winning two tickets to Washington's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Entries are now open, so CLICK HERE for more information on how to participate.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Jamin Davis going through his rookie season.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about the similarities between Washington's 2020 and 2021 season.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Washington's secondary slowly improving.

-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper reports on Brandon Scherff and Terry McLaurin's Wednesday practice status.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Antonio Gibson is just scratching the surface of his potential.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Dustin Hopkins thanking Washington for his time with the team.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also provides a report on Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about what Ron Rivera believes will set the tone for Washington heading into the bye week.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about Matt Ioannidis and Montez Sweat earning top grades in Pro Football Focus.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips provides some insights into Ron Rivera's Monday press conference.