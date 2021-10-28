News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Practice updates and steady improvements

Oct 28, 2021 at 10:41 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW102821

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Jamin Davis going through his rookie season.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about the similarities between Washington's 2020 and 2021 season.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Washington's secondary slowly improving.

-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper reports on Brandon Scherff and Terry McLaurin's Wednesday practice status.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Antonio Gibson is just scratching the surface of his potential.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Dustin Hopkins thanking Washington for his time with the team.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also provides a report on Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about what Ron Rivera believes will set the tone for Washington heading into the bye week.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about Matt Ioannidis and Montez Sweat earning top grades in Pro Football Focus.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips provides some insights into Ron Rivera's Monday press conference.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker answers questions from her mailbag about Washington heading into Week 8. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Scouting the Broncos: 5 things to know about Denver

-- Ron Rivera wants to see more from improved pass rush

-- Washington signs LB Anthony Hines III to practice squad

-- Erikka Resendiz named Washington Football Team’s Fan of the Year, presented by Captain Morgan

-- Washington vs. Broncos preview: Heading up to Mile High

-- Washington-Packers Monday Stats Pack

-- WFT Daily: Notes & quotes from Ron Rivera's Monday press conference

-- Looking back at key takeaways from Washington's postgame press conferences

-- 5 takeaways from Washington's loss to Green Bay

-- 4 numbers to know after Washington's loss to the Packers

-- Against Green Bay, Washington failed to overcome red zone woes

-- PHOTOS: Washington vs. Green Bay, Week 7

Related Links

PHOTOS: Broncos Practice Week 10/27

The Washington Football Team gets to work in preparation for a Week 8 matchup with the Denver Broncos. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

