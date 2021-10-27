WFT Daily: Ron Rivera wants to see more from improved pass rush

Of course, as encouraging as those signs are, that doesn't change the fact that Washington's defense is at or near the bottom of several categories. Rodgers still threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns, while the Chiefs still managed to hang 31 points on the afternoon.

That doesn't mean that progress should be ignored, but it does mean it should be put into perspective. Because as Rivera said Wednesday, winning in addition to playing better is the ultimate goal.

"That's the big thing we have to always keep in mind," Rivera said. "But one thing that losing does, it shows you the truth. And so as you watch it and you look at it, you can feel good about some of the things that have happened when we build on those things, yes. Will we try to correct the ones that were incorrect? Absolutely."

Sunday's game against the Broncos, Rivera said, will be a challenge that gives the group. Denver has allowed the fourth-most sack this season, and Teddy Bridgewater has been taken down at least twice in every game. With one game left until the bye week, it's another measuring stick to see where the team is at.