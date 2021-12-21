News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington | Waiting all week for Tuesday night

Dec 21, 2021 at 09:17 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Terry McLaurin catches a pass during the Washington Football Team's practice on Dec. 9, 2021. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier write about Washington's "next man up" mentality.

-- The Washington Post's Andrew Golden writes about the Eagles' ground game has become a force.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga write about Washington's resiliency being tested again against the Eagles.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier reports on Washington placing seven coaches on the COVID-19 list.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras looks at how adversity in Shaka Toney's life has prepared him for his rookie season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Washington embracing a "next man up" mentality.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that players like Jeremy Reaves are getting more opportunities.

