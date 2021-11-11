Washington Football Daily | Cole Holcomb's insane high school transformation

It made sense that Holcomb was tagged as a safety at high school under head coach Lance Jenkins. He was a 5-foot-6, 110-pound freshman, but he was quick, he tackled well and New Smyrna Beach played all triple option teams. And that's the way it went for Holcomb until the end of his junior year.

On the last day of school, the offensive coordinator's son and a friend came in late to a meeting. Not only were they late, but Holcomb said they were "strolling in" like it wasn't a big deal. The head coach was so furious that he made Holcomb and the rest of his class run three miles before kicking them off the team for the summer.

Holcomb was obviously upset that he was being punished for what someone else did, so he didn't see his friend for the entire summer. Then, Holcomb's growth spurt came. He went from 5-foot-9 to 6-foot-1 and packed on 45 pounds. On top of that, he shaved his head (for those wondering, Holcomb said he had a full Justin Bieber hairstyle).

When Holcomb and the rest of the juniors -- now seniors -- came back from the summer, one of Holcomb's best friends, who he's known since he was 5 years old, actually introduced himself to Holcomb thinking that he was a new student.