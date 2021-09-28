WFT Daily: Rivera Wants More Coordination From Pass Rush

Washington can't help that offensive lines are going to do everything they can to hamper the pass-rush's success. That's what comes with being a successful group. So, Rivera reiterated that the defense, and the entire team for that matter, needs to play to its assignments.

"We have to play the schemes the way they're designed," Rivera said. "They're set up in a specific way, and there's an accountability to it. You have to do your job, and you have to be mature enough to handle that situation and circumstances."

The talent on Washington's defensive line didn't just disappear. Young, Payne and the rest of the pass rush still have the same ability that caused problems for offenses in 2020. Still, there's no denying the first three games were a rough patch. The good news is they have the skill to get back on track.