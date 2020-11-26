3 Keys For Washington Entering Its Week 12 Matchup Vs. The Cowboys

The Washington Football Team will compete for first place in the NFC East on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys. (Check out a comprehensive preview of the game, HERE.) Here are three keys entering the Week 12 matchup:

1. Be More Balanced

Alex Smith stats were exceptional against the New York Giants and Detroit Lions; he completed 71% of his passes for 715 yard and threw back-to-back 300-yard games for the first time in his career. But despite those numbers, Washington still lost both games by a combined six points.

Smith did not have as strong of a day against the Cincinnati Bengals -- 17-of-25 for 166 yards with a touchdown and an interception -- but Washington's offense still operated smoothly because it got the running game more involved. Led by Antonio Gibson, Washington rushed for 164 yards on 34 attempts. That balance is exactly what offensive coordinator Scott Turner wants to see.

"If you want to be a good offense in this league, which is what we're working to become, you've got to be able to do both," Turner said Nov. 11. "When you need to run the ball, we've got to be able to run it like we did against Dallas when we had the lead. Then, when you've got to battle back and stay alive and give yourself a chance to throw it, you've got to be able to throw it. Really, ideally, you'd like to be balanced."