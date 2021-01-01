Wake Up Washington 1/1: New Year, Same Goal

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier looks at how Chase Young's upbringing helped make him a "crazy unusual" leader.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about Washington's playoff chances with Alex Smith at quarterback.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier details Taylor Heinicke "bizarre" road to Washington.

-- ESPN's John Keim also writes about how Washington is playing with "house money" entering win-and-in game.