WFT Daily: Despite Not Practicing, Washington Optimistic Smith Can Play

What Smith did or did not do is not an exact representation of his progress. He was close to playing last week -- Smith himself said he was "right on the doorstep" of starting -- but his injury takes time to heal; the more time he spends off of it, the better he will be, Rivera said, and the team is pleased with the way his recovery is unfolding.

"I do feel like, hopefully, I'll continue to progress. Hopefully, beyond that, it'll be better than that. At the same time, I'll use the progression of this week and see how it goes. Certainly, my focus is on Sunday and doing everything I can to get ready for that."

As for Wednesday, Smith said he felt good and his workload went as planned. He's determined to do whatever possible to play Sunday, but in the meantime, he's focused on milking everything he can out of his mental reps.

This time also gives Heinicke a chance to be ready if Smith is ruled out for Sunday. Heinicke has experience running offensive coordinator Scott Turner's system, but he still only has two years experience of live action. He will need all the reps he can get if he plays, although Smith was impressed with how Heinicke handled himself in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers.

"To have limited reps since he's been there and to go out and play the way he did, I thought was really impressive. Certainly, you could see a lot of that play-making ability out there. I was happy for him. He's been a great addition to the room."

Rivera said Washington has missed Smith's consistency over the past two weeks, and that will be critical with the division on the line against the Eagles. Washington has been in high-magnitude games this season against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving and the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers the following week, and his clarity, as well as his emphasis on more specific details, has helped lead the team to wins.

Smith can't provide them that if he is not in the game, which is why Washington is willing to sacrifice some of his practice time if it means he can rest his calf. As long as he is mentally prepared, which Rivera is confident that he will be, the team is confident he'll be ready to play.