Wake Up Washington 8/24: Head Coach Ron Rivera 'Very Pleased' With Sunday's Practice

Aug 24, 2020 at 09:04 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala recaps Sunday's practice.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about how Washington's secondary has quickly gone from a question mark to a possible strength.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also chronicles Saahdiq Charles' journey to the Washington Football Team.

-- ESPN's John Keim chronicles Chase Young's journey to Washington.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that for Dwayne Haskins, leadership and body top Year 2 checklist.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about Ronald Darby's standout training camp.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes that it's only been five days of training camp but Ron Rivera means serious business.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also provides his notes from Sunday's practice.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig empties his notebook after five days of training camp. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips provides his 53-man roster projection. (Subscription)

PHOTOS: Washington Football Team 2020 Training Camp, Day 26

The Washington Football team conducts training camp at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Aug. 23, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

