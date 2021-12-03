News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington | How one throw gave Heinicke a confidence boost

Dec 03, 2021 at 12:15 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about how one throw helped boost Taylor Heinicke's confidence.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about the effectiveness of Washington's approach to the ground game.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras also writes about Benjamin St-Juste being placed on Injured Reserve.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Jonathan Allen's opinions on Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about Kamren Curl appreciating his teammates' support.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his stock reports after Washington's third straight win.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Jack Del Rio is excited to play his former team.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips provides an update on Washington's newest kicker.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about five keys that have led to Washington's resurgence.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- After being slept on and side stepped, Kam Curl shows his star potential

-- For John Matsko, coaching lessons in life and football go hand-in-hand

-- Taylor Heinicke supports Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation for NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign

-- The Players' Post | DeAndre Carter

-- Underdog mentality has fueled Washington's win streak

-- Washington's run game is clicking at the right time

-- 5 takeaways from Washington's third straight victory

-- Game Balls | 3 standouts from Washington's MNF victory

-- Washington-Seahawks Monday Stats Pack

-- Reaction Roundup from Washington's MNF victory

-- Numbers to know from Washington's third straight victory

