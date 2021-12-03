Wake Up Washington | How one throw gave Heinicke a confidence boost

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

Death Wish Coffee is also offering fans the chance at winning two tickets to Washington's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Entries are now open, so CLICK HERE for more information on how to participate.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about how one throw helped boost Taylor Heinicke's confidence.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about the effectiveness of Washington's approach to the ground game.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras also writes about Benjamin St-Juste being placed on Injured Reserve.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Jonathan Allen's opinions on Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about Kamren Curl appreciating his teammates' support.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his stock reports after Washington's third straight win.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Jack Del Rio is excited to play his former team.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips provides an update on Washington's newest kicker.