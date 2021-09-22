News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Ron Rivera Sees Another Measuring Stick In Buffalo

Sep 22, 2021 at 09:47 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW092221
Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims makes a catch during individual drills on Sept. 21, 2021. (Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about the progress made by Jamin Davis and Sam Cosmi.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about how Buffalo provides a model for Washington's rebuilding process.

-- ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons writes about Ron Rivera's thoughts on taunting.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes about the stats showing that Sam Cosmi is learning from his early mistakes.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Ron Rivera wanting to get Cam Sims more involved.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Taylor Heinicke's mood heading into his first road start.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Washington's defense fixing issues ahead of a tough test of quarterbacks.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Taylor Heinicke being a relatable person.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about Ron Rivera seeing Buffalo as a measuring stick. (subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- WFT Daily: Terry McLaurin Prepares For Round 2 With Tre'Davious White

-- 5 Locally Black-Owned Businesses Selected To Receive COVID Relief Grant

-- Cam Sims Looks Back On How His Louisiana Roots Shaped Him

-- Jon Allen Has The Right Attitude About His Recent Success

-- WFT Daily: Sammis Reyes ‘Opening Up Doors’ As First Chilean-Born Player In NFL History

-- WFT Daily: Washington Focused On Fixing 'Correctable' Errors

-- Top 10 Quotes: Feel Good Friday

-- A Closer Look At The Wild Ending To Washington's Victory

-- Washington-Giants Friday Stats Pack

-- WFT Daily: Taylor Heinicke's Teammates Are Ready To Rally Around Him

-- Ron Rivera Sees Maturity, Patience In Taylor Heinicke's Improved Skillset

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

Related Links

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington: Sean McDermott's Respect For Ron Rivera Has 'Grown Exponentially'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Back To Work

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: So About Last Night...

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Time To Bounce Back

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Ron Rivera's Expectations Aren't Wavering

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Rallying Around Taylor Heinicke

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: On To Thursday Night

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Terry McLaurin Says Washington Is 'Still Hungry'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Some Predictions For 2021

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Greg Cosell Loves Daron Payne

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Curtis Samuel Returns To Practice

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising