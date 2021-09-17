News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: So About Last Night...

Sep 17, 2021 at 09:36 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW091721
Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas celebrates Washington's 30-29 win over the New York Giants. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives some of his takeaways from Thursday night's game against the Giants.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Washington's game-winning drive against the Giants.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala recaps Washington's last-second win against the Giants on Thursday night.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga gives his perspective on Taylor Heinicke as Washington's starting quarterback.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Taylor Heinicke bouncing back from his interception to help beat the Giants.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras reports on Taylor Heinicke providing answers in a "fortunate" win over the Giants.

-- The Athletic's David Aldridge writes his take about Washington's win over the Giants. (subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at how Washington needed "one last chance" to pull out a win. (subscription)

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Taylor Heinicke's simple message to Washington's offense.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Taylor Heinicke and Dustin Hopkins combining to give Washington the win.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his stock reports on Washington after its win against the Giants.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich looks at what Chase Young thinks about Taylor Heinicke's performance against the Giants.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- A Closer Look At The Wild Ending To Washington's Victory

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Last-Second Win Over The Giants

-- Game Balls: 4 Standouts In Washington's Week 2 Win Over The Giants

-- Washington Vs. Giants Preview: An Early Division Battle

-- 3 Keys To Washington's Thursday Night Matchup Against The Giants

-- WFT Daily: The Hardest Catch Terry McLaurin Has Ever Made

-- Rivera Wants To See More Maturity, Fewer Mistakes In Week 2

-- WFT Daily: Taylor Heinicke's Teammates Are Ready To Rally Around Him

-- Ron Rivera Sees Maturity, Patience In Taylor Heinicke's Improved Skillset

-- Taylor Heinicke Named Washington's Starting Quarterback

-- Washington-Chargers Monday Stats Pack

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Season Opener Against The Chargers

-- Game Balls: 3 Standouts In Washington's Week 1 Loss To The Chargers

-- Washington Honors Families, Service Members On 9/11 Anniversary

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

Related Links

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington: Time To Bounce Back

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Ron Rivera's Expectations Aren't Wavering

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Rallying Around Taylor Heinicke

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: On To Thursday Night

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Terry McLaurin Says Washington Is 'Still Hungry'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Some Predictions For 2021

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Greg Cosell Loves Daron Payne

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Curtis Samuel Returns To Practice

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: It's Finally Week 1

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: A Deep Breath Before The Regular Season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Sammis Reyes, Jaret Patterson Have Beaten The Odds

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising