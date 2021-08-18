News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: The Connection Between Ryan Fitzpatrick And Logan Thomas

Aug 18, 2021 at 09:05 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW081821

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives his camp observations for Washington's Tuesday practice.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about how Ryan Fitzpatrick is building trust and chemistry with his teammates.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras looks at how Ryan Fitzpatrick wants his relationship to be second nature with his teammates.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes that Ryan Fitzpatrick and Logan Thomas are connecting in multiple ways.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco looks at Brandon Scherff's comments on how dangerous Washington's offense can be.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about how Terry McLaurin viewed Chase Young's freshman season.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Meet The FANs: Marcus Dolny's 'Monumental' Dreams For FedExField

-- WFT Daily: Dax Milne Is Catching Ron Rivera's Eye

-- Training Camp Notebook: Ryan Fitzpatrick Building A Bond With His WRs

-- Chase Young Makes Debut On NFL's Top 100 Players

-- Brandon Scherff Voted No. 98 On NFL's Top 100 Players Of 2021

-- Training Camp Notebook: A Lockdown Day From The Defense

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Preseason Showdown In Foxborough

-- Jaret Patterson Makes The Most Of His First Preseason Game

-- WFT Daily: Ereck Flowers Is Ready To Compete

-- Keys To The Game: How Washington Will Approach Its First Preseason Game

-- WFT Daily: Chasing The Combined Single-Season Sack Record

-- Meet The FANs: With Brandi Cowgill, Every Sunday Is 'Funday'

-- Training Camp Notebook: Heading To New England

-- WFT Daily: The Battles Of The Third-Round Picks

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

Related Links

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington: Chase Young, Brandon Scherff Make NFL's Top 100 List

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: A Final Look At The Preseason Opener

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: It's Gameday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Improbable NFL Journeys

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: A Closer Look At Temarrick Hemingway

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Gearing Up For Week 3

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: And The Insights From Training Camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: The Return Of Landon Collins

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Antonio Gandy-Golden Has Eyes On The Future

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Setting The Bar On Defense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, July 30, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Recapping Day 1 Of Practice

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, July 29, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising