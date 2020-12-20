News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Salute & USAA Honor Airman First Class Courtney Mason and Captain John Van Patten in the Week Fifteen Salute to Service Moment

Dec 20, 2020 at 02:00 PM
Week 15 USAA S2S Moment

During the week fifteen match-up against the Seattle Seahawks, the Washington Football Team presented the USAA Salute to Service Moment honoring Airman First Class Courtney Mason and Captain John Van Patten representing the United States Air Force on the renowned Second Screen Digital Experience! The USAA Salute to Service Moment is a long-time tradition (in past years) celebrated at FedExField in front of tens of thousands of fans in the first quarter of each home game. On August 11th, the Washington Football Team announced that they would not be hosting fans in the first portion of the 2020 season. In response, USAA and Washington Football Team invited select service members to FedExField prior to the season to film these recognitions honoring and recognizing service members across the region!

Washington Football Team would like to thank USAA for their efforts continuing our partnership and honoring the service of military members throughout the 2020 season! Please join us in thanking Airman First Class Courtney Mason and Captain John Van Patten for their service!

Airman First Class Courtney Mason

Hi my name is Airman First Class Courtney Mason and I'm a radiologic technologist in the United States Air Force. My family and I have always watched football together since I can remember. Living overseas has given us the opportunity to go to games at Wembley Stadium in London, England and meet our favorite NFL Hall of Fame inductees. I appreciate the NFL's commitment to those who serve and their families. Thank you to all the players and management teams for making a difference in the lives of so many!

Captain John Van Patten

Captain John Van Patten of the United States Air Force is a Cyberspace Operations Officer at the 7th Intelligence Squadron on Ft Meade. Hailing from Albuquerque, NM, Captain Van Patten has served 15 years and did two tours in Afghanistan and one in Iraq. Captain Van Patten joined the Air Force following in the footsteps of both his mother and father who served in the Air Force. Captain Van Patten is filled with joy and pride to serve this nation and is honored by the Washington Football Team today! Happy Holidays!

