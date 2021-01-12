 Washington Salute Caps The 2020-21 Season

In a year full of distance, change, and difficult circumstances, Washington Salute made it a priority to adapt, innovate, and stay connected with the military community any way possible in 2020. From adaptive virtual events in April and May to a state-approved Military Filming Day in August, the Washington Football Team continued to learn and innovate new opportunities to connect the community with a brand-new coaching staff and team. Eventually in October the platform found its stride and coordinated a Touching Base Tour on fifteen military installations across the region boosting morale and feeding over 1,500 military members. At the end of an inconceivable season and NFC East Championship, we're happy to look back and thank all of you for allowing us to re-introduce our team to the fans that made it possible.