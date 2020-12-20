Washington Salute & USAA Honor Petty Officer Third Class Darnell Parker and Lieutenant Brenda Campbell in the Week Sixteen Salute to Service Moment 

During the week sixteen match-up against the Carolina Panthers, the Washington Football Team presented the USAA Salute to Service Moment honoring Petty Officer Third Class Darnell Parker and Lieutenant Brenda Campbell representing the United States Navy on the renowned Second Screen Digital Experience! The USAA Salute to Service Moment is a long-time tradition (in past years) celebrated at FedExField in front of tens of thousands of fans in the first quarter of each home game. On August 11th, the Washington Football Team announced that they would not be hosting fans in the first portion of the 2020 season. In response, USAA and Washington Football Team invited select service members to FedExField prior to the season to film these recognitions honoring and recognizing service members across the region!

Washington Football Team would like to thank USAA for their efforts continuing our partnership and honoring the service of military members throughout the 2020 season! Please join us in thanking Petty Officer Third Class Darnell Parker and Lieutenant Brenda Campbell for their service!

Petty Officer Third Class Darnell Parker

Petty Officer Third Class Darnell Parker of the United States Navy is a Culinary Specialist WRNMMC at the Walter Reed Base in Bethesda, MD. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, CS3 Parker has been in armed forces for 7 years and been on 3 deployments. He is the first member of his family to join military and be able to give to his family and more. CS3 Parker is honored to serve and proud to make it a lifelong career. Honored to engage in this opportunity with the Washington Football Team.

Lieutenant Brenda Campbell