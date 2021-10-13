WFT Daily: Andy Reid put Rivera on the road to where he is today

That speed will come in handy, especially against a Chiefs offense that has sat comfortably near the top of the league rankings since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback. If teams come prepared and are "ready to roll," Rivera said it gives them a chance to win.

"Andy does a great job," Rivera said. "I was fortunate enough to have been with him for five seasons, see how he's done things and then coached against him. And, if we do things right, we give ourselves a chance."

Rivera hasn't had much of a chance to speak with Reid recently, but he has been a consistent fountain of knowledge that Rivera still goes back to whenever possible.

"He's been a guy that...a lot of coaches that worked for him are able to reach out to him and ask him questions and ask his advice," Rivera said. "He's been great about that. He really has."

On Sunday, Reid will get a chance to see his protege's squad in action two years into Rivera's journey to rebuild Washington into a contender. From what Reid has seen so far, he's on the right path.