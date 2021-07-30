WFT Daily: Heinicke Sees A Mentor In Ryan Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick reminds Heinicke of Shaun Hill, who spent the final two seasons of a 15-year career with the Vikings. Hill wasn't with nearly as many teams as Fitzpatrick, but he was in multiple offensive schemes and had collected plenty of knowledge to pass on to younger players like Heinicke.

"Especially for the young guys, you kind of get stir crazy," Heinicke said. "You don't know if you're doing right or wrong and he's a good person to go to and kind of calm me down until you're doing all right."

Of course Heinicke is energized to have the opportunity presented to him. He was waking up at his sister's house this time last year, and now he's at training camp with a team that wants to help him grow. That makes him excited every day.

And yeah, that means he'll be measured against Fitzpatrick on a regular basis, but it helps that it doesn't dominate their relationship.

"I think that's where both of our heads are at," Heinicke said. "So again, we don't really treat this as a competition more as, Hey, let's help each other get better."