WFT Daily: With key starters out, Washington embraces 'next man up' mentality

The Washington Football Team will be without multiple starters for its Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Brandon Scherff, Cam Sims and Dyami Brown were all ruled out Friday afternoon, while Logan Thomas and Jon Bostic were placed on Injured Reserve.

There are two ways to look at the news. Washington has elected not to view itself as being undermanned with a chance of improving to 3-2 on the line. Instead, the team sees it as a chance for other players to step up and take advantage of the extra playing time.

"It's kind of a next man up philosophy around here," said defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. "As the week finishes up, we're getting our guys prepared for different roles and different assignments."

With Bostic likely out for the year, according to Rivera, that leaves an opportunity for first-round pick Jamin Davis to fill some of that void. Davis has been used in a limited role; he averages about 36 defensive snaps per game. Plays like his third-down stop against the New York Giants and fourth-down stop against the Buffalo Bills show he has gradually improved each week.

The extra playing time will be good for the rookie's development and the defense as a whole, Del Rio said.