2019 Redskins in Richmond: Outside Linebackers

Another player who could benefit from Smith's absence is Ryan Anderson, who combined for 28 tackles and two sacks since joining the Redskins in 2017.

Entering his third NFL season, Anderson has made several changes to his training routine. He's doing yoga and implementing more dynamic stretching, which has helped his mobility off the edge. He hopes these adjustments translate to increased production.

"I would say it's do or die for me," Anderson said during minicamp in June. "But at the same time, I'm excited about the guys in the room. And I'm helping them and they're helping me and pushing me and we're making each other better."

Two returners who could ratchet up the competition are Marcus Smith and Cassanova McKinzy. Marcus Smith has played in 53 career games but just two for the Redskins after signing with them in December, while McKinzy was activated off the practice squad in November and played three games before landing on Injured Reserve with a torn pectoral a year ago.

Newcomers Jordan Brailford and Andrew Ankrah round out the unit. The Redskins drafted Brailford with the second-to-last pick (253rd overall) of the 2019 draft and hope his 6-foot-3, 252-pound frame and collegiate production translate at the professional ranks. Last season, he finished second in the Big 12 with nine sacks.

"Brailford has shown excellent athletic ability, quickness off the edge," Gruden said. "His athletic ability, his mental ability to pick up the defense up, he's doing a good job."