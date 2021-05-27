Whether It's At Safety, Corner Or Nickel, Bobby McCain Wants To Compete And Win

Bobby McCain is already a perfect fit for what the Washington Football Team is trying to build on defense.

For one, the six-year pro is here to win. He wants to compete, and for a team that makes it such a pivotal piece of its culture, Washington was an ideal destination for McCain.

It should also please the coaching staff that it does not matter to McCain where they decide to include him on a secondary that allowed the second-fewest yards per game. He has played all over the field and been successful at every position. The position flexibility should mean he will have no trouble carving out a role for himself.

"I would just say I'm a defensive back," McCain said after Tuesday's OTAs. "I can play all five spots on the backend. There's not somewhere you can't put me. I'll do exceptionally well. Whether it's safety, corner, or nickel -- no matter the spot -- I'll do my best to perform and win."

It's good that McCain does not see himself fitting into a specific role, because that echoes what defensive backs coach Chris Harris said prior to training camp last offseason. McCain is listed as a cornerback, but Harris will likely expect him to learn the responsibilities for the entire secondary.