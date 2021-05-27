There's More Than Speed In Washington's 'Dynamic' Bunch Of Wide Receivers

But working hard is a skill that all Washington's receivers share, which is not a surprise given that McLaurin is notorious for having such a trait, and the younger players follow his leadership. A veteran signal-caller like Fitzpatrick, who has been with plenty of young receivers in his 16 seasons, can appreciate that kind of approach to practices.

"It does not seem like there is much attitude. They want to get better," Fitzpatrick said. "They are all trying to still work at their craft. I was really impressed today. I think as we get going here, the consistency is something that is big in this game. Something we will look for out of that group. A great start today. Very impressed with how they work."

Washington was ranked 25th in passing offense last season, averaging 216 yards per game. The team intends to change that by bringing in a quarterback who likes to take chances with his throws and surrounding him with a multitude of options. There will be a competition to see who ends up being part of the final group on the 53-man roster, but it's sure to be a more talented group regardless of who lines up for Week 1.