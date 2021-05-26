Landon Collins Feels "Awesome" About His Recovery

Now that he is back on the field in a limited capacity, Collins wants to focus more on the minor details first. After going through some individual drills on Tuesday, he stood next to defensive backs coach Chris Harris and tried to mimic his responsibilities and react to how the offense was lining up. It is not an ideal situation, but he can practice using his eyes and making sure he is aligned in the right position for certain formations.

"You can see he is coming back, and he is into it," said head coach Ron Rivera. "That is really good to see."

Collins believes he has overcome every hurdle that he has faced up to this point, but there is still work to be done before he can fully suit up with his teammates. He wants to get his running form back since he hasn't run much in his recovery. When he's on the field, he wants to continue working on motions like cutting that he would use in a game setting.

"It's muscle memory," Collins said. "That's the biggest thing to get into now."