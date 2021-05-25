Why Trust And Communication Are So Important To Ryan Fitzpatrick

That bond carries over onto the field, where Fitzpatrick looks to be on the same page with the offense. That is especially true for the receivers, who have to get acclimated to the velocity and trajectory of his passes. Every receiver is a little different in terms of how they run routes and expect the ball, he said, but for him, part of figuring that out is he first tries to put the ball in the spot where he thinks it needs to be. That will create some early incompletions, but it allows him and the receiver to discuss what went wrong.