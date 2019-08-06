Rookies in Richmond: Kelvin Harmon

At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Harmon has been referred to as "little Julio" by Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins due to his size and freakish athletic ability reminiscent of the Atlanta Falcons All-Pro wideout Julio Jones. Throughout training camp, Harmon's physicality and ball skills have been on full display.

"[I] just have that alpha mentality," Harmon said. "Always competing hard, whether I'm blocking or catching the ball, it's just always hard and just wanting to get the ball away from my opponent."

"My first love was football and hitting people," he added. "When I have the ball I want to run over defensive backs."

While the Liberian-born wideout did not start playing football until he was a teenager, he starred at Palmyra High School in New Jersey and then turned himself into an all-conference player at N.C. State.

Now, the 2018 sixth-round selection enters his rookie season hoping to standout among a talented young receiving core in Washington.