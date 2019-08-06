Rookies in Richmond: Kelvin Harmon

News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

RICHMOND, Va. -- With training camp in full swing at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center, Redskins.com will take a look at how each of the healthy rookies are performing so far in Richmond.

Next up is sixth-round wide receiver Kelvin Harmon.

At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Harmon has been referred to as "little Julio" by Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins due to his size and freakish athletic ability reminiscent of the Atlanta Falcons All-Pro wideout Julio Jones. Throughout training camp, Harmon's physicality and ball skills have been on full display.

"[I] just have that alpha mentality," Harmon said. "Always competing hard, whether I'm blocking or catching the ball, it's just always hard and just wanting to get the ball away from my opponent."

"My first love was football and hitting people," he added. "When I have the ball I want to run over defensive backs."

While the Liberian-born wideout did not start playing football until he was a teenager, he starred at Palmyra High School in New Jersey and then turned himself into an all-conference player at N.C. State.

Now, the 2018 sixth-round selection enters his rookie season hoping to standout among a talented young receiving core in Washington.

"I'm excited man," Harmon said. "Whatever opportunity I get I am just going to run with it."

Both Harmon and fellow rookie wideout Terry McLaurin have showcased their abilities throughout training camp against an experienced group of defensive backs. Harmon has even teamed up with veteran corner Josh Norman for extra work, going through 1-on-1 drills together after seemingly every practice.

These battles have allowed the first-year receiver to learn at an accelerated pace.

"We work on hand placement to help me do the little things right in getting off the line," Harmon stated. "Working with Josh [Norman] is super beneficial to me because he's played against the best receivers in the game, so I always ask him what tricks to use as a reciever that will help during games."

