Wake Up Washington 8/26: Chase Young Explains What It Means To Be A 'Dude'

Aug 26, 2020 at 08:22 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala recaps Tuesday's practice.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Chase Young's impact so far in training camp.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala believes that Logan Thomas is emerging as Washington's top tight end.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen reports on Ron Rivera's plans for the national anthem.

-- ESPN's John Keim chronicles Chase Young's journey to Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey provides risers and fallers from Washington's second session of open training camp.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also provides his training camp observations from Tuesday.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay debates whether to buy or sell on safety Troy Apke.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay discusses why Ron Rivera reminds Chase Young of Urban Meyer.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about why Chase Young is excited to play under Jack Del Rio.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about Chase Young's competitive edge. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his observations from Day 6 of padded practices.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock gives his take on if Daron Payne will fit into his new role in Washington's 4-3 defense.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock wonders if Geron Christian Sr. is ready to be Washington's starting left tackle. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about Ron Rivera's thoughts about hitting in practice.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about how Chase Young has mentors in Washington. (Subscription)

