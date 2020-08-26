Wake Up Washington 8/26: Chase Young Explains What It Means To Be A 'Dude'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala recaps Tuesday's practice.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Chase Young's impact so far in training camp.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala believes that Logan Thomas is emerging as Washington's top tight end.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen reports on Ron Rivera's plans for the national anthem.
-- ESPN's John Keim chronicles Chase Young's journey to Washington.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey provides risers and fallers from Washington's second session of open training camp.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also provides his training camp observations from Tuesday.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay debates whether to buy or sell on safety Troy Apke.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay discusses why Ron Rivera reminds Chase Young of Urban Meyer.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about why Chase Young is excited to play under Jack Del Rio.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about Chase Young's competitive edge. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his observations from Day 6 of padded practices.
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock gives his take on if Daron Payne will fit into his new role in Washington's 4-3 defense.
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock wonders if Geron Christian Sr. is ready to be Washington's starting left tackle. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about Ron Rivera's thoughts about hitting in practice.
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about how Chase Young has mentors in Washington. (Subscription)
-- Training Camp Daily 8/25: Rookie Keith Ismael Is Showing Off His Versatility Along The Offensive Line