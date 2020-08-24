Practice Notes 8/24: Washington's Offense Is Starting To Make Progress

OFFENSE:

-- Haskins started off his day completing a pass to J.D. McKissic during 11-on-11 drills, which seemed to build his confidence for the entire practice. His strongest connection is with Terry McLaurin, but he also completed passes to Cam Sims and threw a touchdown pass to Steven Sims Jr. Rivera said he's looking for Haskins to make the right plays as opposed to the big plays, and "he made a bunch of the right plays today."

-- Kyle Allen told reporters that Antonio Gibson is starting to learn how to play fast, and that was on display during the first 11-on-11 session. Gibson broke free on two separate occasions, prompting running backs coach Randy Jordan to yell, "There you go! There you go!" before praising Gibson's patience on the runs.

-- In the red zone, Haskins has established a clear chemistry with his tight ends. He threw touchdown passes to Jeremy Sprinkle and Logan Thomas, both of whom were open in the end zone, during goal line drills. Rivera said Thomas is showing himself to be a good target for Haskins, and he called Sprinkle the stoutest player at the position. Rivera also called Marcus Baugh the most athletically gifted player of the group. Baugh has received a good portion of first-team reps so far in camp.