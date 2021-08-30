Wake Up Washington: All About Roster Projections

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier give their 53-man roster projections for 2021.
-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras looks at how "scuttlebutt" and injuries play a role in final roster cuts.
-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper gives his projections for Washington's 53-man roster.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about 10 things he learned from watching Washington's training camp.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Ron Rivera's thoughts on Washington's roster.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Dustin Hopkins' assessment of his performance in training camp.
-- The Athletic's David Aldridge writes about Ron Rivera understanding the significance of final roster cuts. (subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about how Chase Young and Montez Sweat are looking for new ways to reach the quarterback. (subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig examines Washington's critical roster decisions. (subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Preseason Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photos courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team).