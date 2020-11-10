Wake Up Washington 11/10: Another Quarterback Shake Up

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports that Alex Smith being Washington's starting quarterback could help Dwayne Haskins Jr.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen takes a deeper dive into Washington's loss to the Giants.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington hiring Andre Chambers as the team's Chief People Officer.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier looks at how Washington's passing offense may have clicked against the Giants.
-- ESPN's John Keim reports that Alex Smith will start next week after Kyle Allen dislocated his ankle.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay looks at who Washington could target in next year's draft.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey says that Cam Sims embodies Ron Rivera's goal of developing young players.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux lists three players Washington could bring in as a third-string quarterback.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also writes about Washington's search for a franchise quarterback.
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock believes Alex Smith shows promise despite three interceptions against the Giants. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras highlights Ron Rivera's search for a franchise quarterback on Washington's roster.
