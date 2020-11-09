WFT Daily: Rivera's Reasons For Optimism 

1. The State Of The NFC East

Despite dropping six of its past seven games, Washington has the same number of wins as the Giants and Dallas Cowboys (both 2-7). And while Philadelphia Eagles are atop the NFC East with a record of 3-4-1, they still have to play the Seattle Seahawks (6-2), Green Bay Packers (6-2), New Orleans Saints (6-2), Arizona Cardinals (5-3) and Cleveland Browns (5-3).

Washington's upcoming schedule is much easier, as its next three opponents are a combined 7-17-1. If Rivera's team can win at two of those games, it'll still be in position to contend for the division crown.

"We're still in it," Rivera said. "I mean let's be realistic -- what's the best record in our division? ...See my point? Keep your fingers crossed. You just never know. But, at some point, you have to win football games, and that's the truth of the matter."

2. Younger Players Showing Growth

Nearly half of Washington's 53 players have three years of experience or fewer, and nine were either offensive or defensive starters Sunday against the Giants.

As they continue to develop and mesh with one another, Rivera believes improved results will follow.

"I can sit there and go down the list of the guys and tell you there's a reason for optimism," Rivera said. "At least I am. Maybe I'm overly-optimistic, but that's just how I feel. When I sit here and look at these names I go, 'Wow, these are some young guys that are playing. These are guys that don't have a lot of NFL experience going out there right now and gaining that NFL experience that's going to help us.' I really believe that."

3. Alex Smith's Second Half Vs. Giants

Rivera turned to Allen because he knew Scott Turner's offense, and that familiarity paid off with Allen completing 69.0% of his passes for 610 passing yards, four touchdowns and just one interception. With Allen under center, Washington was finally moving the ball consistently.

It appeared Washington's offense would take a major hit when Allen suffered an ankle injury at the end of the first quarter, but that was not the case. In fact, after a slow start, Smith spearheaded one of the team's best offensive halves of the year. Washington exploded for 253 passing yards -- about 40 more than it averages per game this season -- and scored 17 points before back-to-back interceptions sealed its defeat.

The turnovers were costly, Rivera said, but the statistics were promising; Smith finished 24-of-32 passing and threw for more yards (325) than he had in any game since coming to Washington.