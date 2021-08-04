News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: The Return Of Landon Collins

Aug 04, 2021 at 08:44 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW080421
Landon Collins prepares for the offense to run a play during practice in Richmond, Virginia. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Emely Hernandez give their notes on Washington's Tuesday practice.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Landon Collins returning to Washington's secondary.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Antonio Gibson being more involved in the passing game.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Antonio Gibson wanting to improve his ability as a runner.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux takes a look at how Terry McLaurin is "way better" in 2021.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also opens up his notebook on Washington's Tuesday practice.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips looks at competition and trash talk in his Tuesday notebook.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Washington's wide receivers making their case in training camp. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- WFT Daily: Communication Is A Game Of Telephone To Charles Leno

-- Meet The FANs: Lawrence Suggs' Vision For A Family-Friendly FedExField

-- Training Camp Notebook: First Day In Pads

-- WFT Daily: Working Towards A Common Goal At WR

-- The Next Step For Antonio Gibson

-- Training Camp Notebook: Consistency From The Quarterbacks

-- WFT Daily: The Hometown Kids Are Staying Home

-- McLaurin: Fitzpatrick Is "Empowering" Washington's WRs

-- Training Camp Notebook: A Strong Connection Between Receivers, Quarterbacks

-- Washington Secures Logan Thomas On 3-Year Extension

-- Washington Signs Jon Allen To 4-Year Extension

-- WFT Daily: Welcome Back, Fans!

-- Inside Ron Rivera's Philosophy On Competition

-- How Kelvin Harmon Plans To Stand Out In Training Camp

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

Related Links

PHOTOS: First Day of Pads

The Washington Football Team straps on the pads for the first time in training camp during Tuesday's practice. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

_GC41523
1 / 109
Courtney Rivera
DSC08274
2 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC08356
3 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC08157
4 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC08215
5 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC08091
6 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC08339
7 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC08346
8 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC08332
9 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC08300
10 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC07948
11 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC08208
12 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC08227
13 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC08218
14 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC08130
15 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC08206
16 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC08197
17 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC08065
18 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC08111
19 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC08138
20 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC08119
21 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC08062
22 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC07890
23 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC07980
24 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC07887
25 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC08047
26 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC07864
27 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC07919
28 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC08031
29 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC08003
30 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC08021
31 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC07885
32 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC07846
33 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC07874
34 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC07808
35 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC07840
36 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC07815
37 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC07859
38 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC07813
39 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01545
40 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01514
41 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC07798
42 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC07797
43 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01564
44 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01394
45 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01494
46 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01551
47 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01432
48 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01352
49 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01506
50 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01346
51 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01469
52 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01332
53 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01413
54 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01397
55 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01348
56 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01379
57 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01336
58 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01342
59 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01298
60 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01310
61 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01329
62 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01277
63 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01313
64 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01170
65 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01296
66 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01257
67 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01287
68 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01090
69 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01218
70 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC00971
71 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01200
72 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01148
73 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01173
74 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01156
75 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01115
76 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01070
77 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01018
78 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01144
79 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01133
80 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC00926
81 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01066
82 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01110
83 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01060
84 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01046
85 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC01029
86 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC00980
87 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC00949
88 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC00942
89 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC00905
90 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC00935
91 / 109
Emilee Fails
_GC41592
92 / 109
Courtney Rivera
DSC00929
93 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC00914
94 / 109
Emilee Fails
_GC41697
95 / 109
Courtney Rivera
_GC41529
96 / 109
Courtney Rivera
DSC00900
97 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC00893
98 / 109
Emilee Fails
_GC41545
99 / 109
Courtney Rivera
DSC00878
100 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC00890
101 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC00861
102 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC00846
103 / 109
Emilee Fails
DSC00860
104 / 109
Emilee Fails
_GC41627
105 / 109
Courtney Rivera
_GC41652
106 / 109
Courtney Rivera
_GC41619
107 / 109
Courtney Rivera
_GC41597
108 / 109
Courtney Rivera
_GC41599
109 / 109
Courtney Rivera
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington: Antonio Gandy-Golden Has Eyes On The Future

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Setting The Bar On Defense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, July 30, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Recapping Day 1 Of Practice

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, July 29, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Moves And More Moves

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: One Last Training Camp Preview

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: It's Training Camp Week

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, July 26, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Who Stands Out At Camp in 2021?

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, July 23, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Get Ready For 'Friday Night Football'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, July 22, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Taking A Look At The Running Backs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: All Smiles For Ryan Fitzpatrick

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: The Dynamic Duo Of Chase Young And Montez Sweat

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, July 19, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising