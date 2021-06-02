Jamin Davis Has A Mentor In Cole Holcomb

It wasn't too long ago that Cole Holcomb was in a similar position as first-round pick Jamin Davis.

Granted, the expectations surrounding Holcomb in 2019 were different than that of Davis' this season. Holcomb's NFL.com draft profile listed him as a "backup/special-teamer," while Davis was viewed as a more immediate starter.

But there are some similarities between Davis and the former fifth-rounder. Like Holcomb, Davis is hungry to do whatever he can to make an impact in his first season, and Holcomb is here to offer any advice the rookie needs.

"It felt like it was yesterday when I was that kid," Holcomb said, "It's nice having him, and I try as much as possible to bring him along, help him out, help him learn the way and help him through this process."

It did not take long for Davis to reach out to Holcomb. Prior to the start of rookie minicamp, the two had a conversation about what Davis should expect heading into the offseason. The advice he received was what he expected, but it was still vital information: start fast and hit the ground running.