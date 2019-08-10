Practice Notes: 2019 #SkinsCamp, Day 12

RICHMOND, Va. -- Redskins.com's Kyle Stackpole breaks down the key plays and highlights from Day 12 of training camp at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center on Saturday.

Offense:

-- It was a rough day for the offense, as interceptions, dropped balls and false starts were frequent throughout the session.

-- After missing the preseason opener in Cleveland, quarterback Colt McCoy returned to the field and worked with the first-team offense Saturday.

He performed fairly well aside from two interceptions. The first occurred because of a miscommunication between him and Josh Doctson during 7-on-7s, leading to an easy pick for Josh Norman. On the second, Landon Collins jumped in front of a McCoy pass and took off the other way. Turnovers have been the main issue for McCoy during an otherwise solid training camp under center.

Later in practice, however, McCoy redeemed himself. He led the starting offense down the field before capping the drive with a short touchdown pass to Doctson on a slant.

-- Dwayne Haskins experienced an up-and-down session. He looked sharp during 1-on-1 drills between the pass catchers and the defensive backs but struggled in his opening team session.

On his first play, Haskins fielded a bad snap, held on to the ball too long -- at least for head coach Jay Gruden's liking -- and forced a pass over the middle that safety Jeremy Reaves intercepted. The offense also went offsides twice while Haskins was under center.

Haskins then threw a pair of picks during the 7-on-7 period. Corner Deion Harris snagged a pick on a forced throw, while the second interception sailed over the intended receiver and right into the hands of safety JoJo McIntosh.

Eventually Haskins settled down and improved his performance in the latter team periods. Plus, he ended his practice on a high note by hitting tight end Donald Parham for a score on a quick out.

But the ups and downs Haskins endured Saturday were similar to those he's faced throughout training camp and in the preseason opener against the Browns, when he made several impressive passes but threw two interceptions.