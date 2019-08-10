Practice Notes: 2019 #SkinsCamp, Day 12

RICHMOND, Va. -- Redskins.com's Kyle Stackpole breaks down the key plays and highlights from Day 12 of training camp at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center on Saturday.
Offense:
-- It was a rough day for the offense, as interceptions, dropped balls and false starts were frequent throughout the session.
-- After missing the preseason opener in Cleveland, quarterback Colt McCoy returned to the field and worked with the first-team offense Saturday.
He performed fairly well aside from two interceptions. The first occurred because of a miscommunication between him and Josh Doctson during 7-on-7s, leading to an easy pick for Josh Norman. On the second, Landon Collins jumped in front of a McCoy pass and took off the other way. Turnovers have been the main issue for McCoy during an otherwise solid training camp under center.
Later in practice, however, McCoy redeemed himself. He led the starting offense down the field before capping the drive with a short touchdown pass to Doctson on a slant.
-- Dwayne Haskins experienced an up-and-down session. He looked sharp during 1-on-1 drills between the pass catchers and the defensive backs but struggled in his opening team session.
On his first play, Haskins fielded a bad snap, held on to the ball too long -- at least for head coach Jay Gruden's liking -- and forced a pass over the middle that safety Jeremy Reaves intercepted. The offense also went offsides twice while Haskins was under center.
Haskins then threw a pair of picks during the 7-on-7 period. Corner Deion Harris snagged a pick on a forced throw, while the second interception sailed over the intended receiver and right into the hands of safety JoJo McIntosh.
Eventually Haskins settled down and improved his performance in the latter team periods. Plus, he ended his practice on a high note by hitting tight end Donald Parham for a score on a quick out.
But the ups and downs Haskins endured Saturday were similar to those he's faced throughout training camp and in the preseason opener against the Browns, when he made several impressive passes but threw two interceptions.
"The big thing is we're trying to really get corrected is just everything – his fundamentals, protections -- and all that stuff which will come," Gruden said in his press conference Saturday morning. "But for his first game I thought he handled the pressure, the noise, the cadence, the huddle, the tempo I thought was really good, so there is a lot to build on."
-- Gruden also announced Saturday that quarterback Josh Woodrum suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Thursday's preseason opener in Cleveland. With Woodrum sidelined, the Redskins worked out a pair of signal-callers after practice: Connor Cook, who played at Michigan State, and Jalen McClendon out of Baylor.
Quick hits:
-- Adrian Peterson missed a few practices before the preseason game with an injury, but the veteran running back returned to the field Saturday and looked explosive throughout the session.
-- Veteran wide receiver Brian Quick got the best of Deshazor Everett twice during 1-on-1 drills. The oldest member of the Redskins receiving core has put forth a solid camp.
-- Case Keenum and Kelvin Harmon connected for a long touchdown during 7-on-7 drills. It was one of several completions for Keenum during the period.
-- Keenum also had a would-be touchdown during one of the team portions. He delivered a laser to the streaking Steven Sims Jr. on a crossing route and watched as the undrafted rookie wideout turned on the afterburners towards the front-left pylon.
Check out these images of training camp practice Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va.
Defense:
-- The starting defense looked different Saturday.
At inside linebacker, rookie Cole Holcomb replaced Shaun Dion Hamilton, who left the preseason opener with a chest injury. Gruden said Hamilton will likely sit out practice the next couple of days and be re-evaluated before Thursday's game against Cincinnati.
-- The secondary had its best day of training camp Saturday, coming down with five interceptions and several pass breakups.
Safety Jeremy Reaves, who logged a team-high six tackles against the Browns, began the pick party Saturday with an aerial snag off Haskins. Then came three more interceptions during 7-on-7s, with Norman getting the best of McCoy and Harris and McIntosh besting the first-round rookie. Finally, Landon Collins cut in front of a McCoy throw during a team portion before bursting down the right sideline.