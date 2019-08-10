News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Practice Notes: 2019 #SkinsCamp, Day 12

Aug 10, 2019 at 05:03 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

practice_notes_day_12_brush-tc-centerpiece (1)

RICHMOND, Va. -- Redskins.com's Kyle Stackpole breaks down the key plays and highlights from Day 12 of training camp at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center on Saturday.

Offense:

-- It was a rough day for the offense, as interceptions, dropped balls and false starts were frequent throughout the session.

-- After missing the preseason opener in Cleveland, quarterback Colt McCoy returned to the field and worked with the first-team offense Saturday.

He performed fairly well aside from two interceptions. The first occurred because of a miscommunication between him and Josh Doctson during 7-on-7s, leading to an easy pick for Josh Norman. On the second, Landon Collins jumped in front of a McCoy pass and took off the other way. Turnovers have been the main issue for McCoy during an otherwise solid training camp under center.

Later in practice, however, McCoy redeemed himself. He led the starting offense down the field before capping the drive with a short touchdown pass to Doctson on a slant.

-- Dwayne Haskins experienced an up-and-down session. He looked sharp during 1-on-1 drills between the pass catchers and the defensive backs but struggled in his opening team session.

On his first play, Haskins fielded a bad snap, held on to the ball too long -- at least for head coach Jay Gruden's liking -- and forced a pass over the middle that safety Jeremy Reaves intercepted. The offense also went offsides twice while Haskins was under center.

Haskins then threw a pair of picks during the 7-on-7 period. Corner Deion Harris snagged a pick on a forced throw, while the second interception sailed over the intended receiver and right into the hands of safety JoJo McIntosh.

Eventually Haskins settled down and improved his performance in the latter team periods. Plus, he ended his practice on a high note by hitting tight end Donald Parham for a score on a quick out.

But the ups and downs Haskins endured Saturday were similar to those he's faced throughout training camp and in the preseason opener against the Browns, when he made several impressive passes but threw two interceptions.

"The big thing is we're trying to really get corrected is just everything – his fundamentals, protections -- and all that stuff which will come," Gruden said in his press conference Saturday morning. "But for his first game I thought he handled the pressure, the noise, the cadence, the huddle, the tempo I thought was really good, so there is a lot to build on."

-- Gruden also announced Saturday that quarterback Josh Woodrum suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Thursday's preseason opener in Cleveland. With Woodrum sidelined, the Redskins worked out a pair of signal-callers after practice: Connor Cook, who played at Michigan State, and Jalen McClendon out of Baylor.

Quick hits:

-- Adrian Peterson missed a few practices before the preseason game with an injury, but the veteran running back returned to the field Saturday and looked explosive throughout the session.

-- Veteran wide receiver Brian Quick got the best of Deshazor Everett twice during 1-on-1 drills. The oldest member of the Redskins receiving core has put forth a solid camp.

-- Case Keenum and Kelvin Harmon connected for a long touchdown during 7-on-7 drills. It was one of several completions for Keenum during the period.

-- Keenum also had a would-be touchdown during one of the team portions. He delivered a laser to the streaking Steven Sims Jr. on a crossing route and watched as the undrafted rookie wideout turned on the afterburners towards the front-left pylon.

Related Links

PHOTOS: Redskins 2019 Training Camp, Day 12

Check out these images of training camp practice Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va.

081019TCD11_071
1 / 66
081019TCD11_072
2 / 66
081019TCD11_037
3 / 66
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081019TCD11_051
4 / 66
081019TCD11_079
5 / 66
081019TCD11_069
6 / 66
081019TCD11_068
7 / 66
081019TCD11_095
8 / 66
081019TCD11_101
9 / 66
081019TCD11_038
10 / 66
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081019TCD11_067
11 / 66
081019TCD11_089
12 / 66
081019TCD11_066
13 / 66
081019TCD11_065
14 / 66
081019TCD11_056
15 / 66
081019TCD11_064
16 / 66
081019TCD11_061
17 / 66
081019TCD11_046
18 / 66
081019TCD11_063
19 / 66
081019TCD11_062
20 / 66
081019TCD11_045
21 / 66
081019TCD11_060
22 / 66
081019TCD11_094
23 / 66
081019TCD11_059
24 / 66
081019TCD11_058
25 / 66
081019TCD11_055
26 / 66
081019TCD11_053
27 / 66
081019TCD11_054
28 / 66
081019TCD11_052
29 / 66
081019TCD11_057
30 / 66
081019TCD11_050
31 / 66
081019TCD11_097
32 / 66
081019TCD11_047
33 / 66
081019TCD11_049
34 / 66
081019TCD11_048
35 / 66
081019TCD11_044
36 / 66
081019TCD11_102
37 / 66
081019TCD11_085
38 / 66
081019TCD11_100
39 / 66
081019TCD11_098
40 / 66
081019TCD11_099
41 / 66
081019TCD11_096
42 / 66
081019TCD11_092
43 / 66
081019TCD11_093
44 / 66
081019TCD11_090
45 / 66
081019TCD11_091
46 / 66
081019TCD11_043
47 / 66
081019TCD11_088
48 / 66
081019TCD11_087
49 / 66
081019TCD11_086
50 / 66
081019TCD11_083
51 / 66
081019TCD11_082
52 / 66
081019TCD11_084
53 / 66
081019TCD11_081
54 / 66
081019TCD11_080
55 / 66
081019TCD11_042
56 / 66
081019TCD11_040
57 / 66
081019TCD11_078
58 / 66
081019TCD11_077
59 / 66
081019TCD11_076
60 / 66
081019TCD11_075
61 / 66
081019TCD11_039
62 / 66
081019TCD11_074
63 / 66
081019TCD11_073
64 / 66
081019TCD11_070
65 / 66
081019TCD11_041
66 / 66
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Defense:

-- The starting defense looked different Saturday.

At inside linebacker, rookie Cole Holcomb replaced Shaun Dion Hamilton, who left the preseason opener with a chest injury. Gruden said Hamilton will likely sit out practice the next couple of days and be re-evaluated before Thursday's game against Cincinnati.

-- The secondary had its best day of training camp Saturday, coming down with five interceptions and several pass breakups.

Safety Jeremy Reaves, who logged a team-high six tackles against the Browns, began the pick party Saturday with an aerial snag off Haskins. Then came three more interceptions during 7-on-7s, with Norman getting the best of McCoy and Harris and McIntosh besting the first-round rookie. Finally, Landon Collins cut in front of a McCoy throw during a team portion before bursting down the right sideline.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Notebook: Learning Lessons For Jamin Davis

Davis is using his experience in the preseason to develop his skillset. Here are some key observations from Wednesday's practice.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Ryan Fitzpatrick Building A Bond With His WRs

There are some complexities with developing relationships with pass-catchers for Fitzpatrick, but they center around repetitions and time.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Benjamin St-Juste Brings The Juice

The rain was pouring, and St-Juste was making plays. Here are some key observations from the second practice of Week 4.
news

Training Camp Notebook: A Lockdown Day From The Defense

Washington was back on the field after taking a couple days off. Here are some observations from Sunday's practice.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Heading To New England

Washington had it's final practice before playing the Patriots on Thursday. Here are some notes and quotes from Tuesday morning.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Prepping For The Preseason

Washington has a preseason game on Thursday, so it's time to switch practice up a bit.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Defensive Dominance

The defense balled out during Sunday's practice with several interceptions and impressive tackles.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Friday Night Lights

Fans were back at FedExField for some Friday Night Football, and there were plenty of great moments throughout the night.
news

Benjamin St-Juste: A Student Of The Game

There's a lot to like about St-Juste, but being a student of the game might be his best quality.
news

Training Camp Notebook: A Boost Of Energy

Ron Rivera is pumped to see the fans at FedExField
news

Training Camp Notebook: Sam Cosmi's Blessings

Cosmi has been matching up against Chase Young or Montez Sweat on every play. That competition is helping him improve.
news

Training Camp Notebook: First Day In Pads

There was a different kind of energy Tuesday morning for the first day of pads. Here are some observations from today's practice.
Advertising