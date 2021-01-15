Top 10 Quotes: Washington Locker Clean Out

As Washington has entered the offseason, here's a list of the best quotes of the week from Washington's locker clean out, as compiled by WashingtonFootball.com, presented by GEICO:
10. DT Daron Payne on what this year meant:
"I was really excited by the way the team competed. We didn't just lay down at the beginning of the season when things were going bad. We just kept fighting. I think there is a lot to build on going into the offseason. I'm really excited to see what we're gonna bring to the table next year."
9. WR Terry McLaurin on if this year surprised him with what the team accomplished:
"Coming into this season we didn't know what to expect. First of all, you have the COVID pandemic that's impacted everyone. Then we had a new coaching staff coming in. We got a lot of new players. We've had some switch-ups in a lot of positions and the one thing I respect about us is every single game we fought to the end. Did we play perfect? No. Did we start fast and finish strong? No. But, I felt like we never gave up and we got a lot of dogs in that locker room who are hungry to turn this organization around and head in the right direction where it belongs. That's not going to happen overnight. We have to continue to work and grind every single day. As a young leader like myself, I'm just going to continue to lean on the older guys and look myself in the mirror to see what I could do better next year to be a better player and leader."
8. QB Taylor Heinicke on his emotions during the week and what he proved:
"Everything that has happened in the past month and a half, and to go out there and do that, I'm proud of myself and I'm happy that coaches believed in me and gave me the opportunity so again you know hopefully I can do it again next year. Hopefully, I deserve to be in this league a little longer. Again, I've been on the other side, not playing, being in the real world and it's not fun. It's not as fun as this. So, again, I want to be in the NFL, I want to keep playing ball. It's a dream of mine and keep working towards it."
7. DE Ryan Kerrigan on the role he's looking for in his future:
"I definitely feel like I'm still, I still have a lot of ball left in me, a lot of good productive years ahead of me. I definitely see myself in a big role making a lot of plays and doing what I've done my whole career. I definitely want to be a starter, I think any player would say that. I don't think anyone wants to settle for being a role player or a reserve player. I definitely want to be a starter again."
6. LB Kevin Pierre-Louis on his first year playing under Ron Rivera:
"I'm nothing but hopeful for this organization going forward, especially as a guy who's been on a couple of teams. From all of the highs to the lows, I get to recognize when a good thing is starting to happen and I can truly recognize that this organization is heading in the right direction. The number one thing I've seen, and I was with the Seahawks when we went to the Super Bowl, the biggest thing with that team was the standard that was created and maintained. And I think Coach Rivera is doing everything he can to create a clear standard for this organization. It's something that's tough to build, and we're getting there. Just being able to be there and witness that and be part of one before, it's very recognizable."
5. Rivera on what he considers success to be for this season:
"I said it the other day, that we'll show up and we'll play hard. I think that's important because when you do that, I think you pretty much tell everybody: 'Hey, we're getting it. We're understanding what we need to. We're getting things the right way.' That's important. I really appreciated that from the way our guys handled things."
4. Rivera on building on the Washington Football Team during the offseason:
"We have a pretty good foundation and that's what's exciting about it. To me, it's having the rest of the other pieces as well. I think you start by your fronts, your offensive and defensive lines, I think those are important and then you continue the building around them, and that's big. To get back to it though, the quarterback is the most important thing we have to get done and established. And again, as I said, that'll all be part of our process as we start going forward."
3. Rivera on the saying "On Our Way Up":
"The big idea behind that is we got to the playoffs and that's great, but that's not the goal. The goal is to win the Super Bowl and so being on the way up is referring to the fact that we're still rising. We're still working to what our ultimate goal is. It's like that old saying, 'the team that ends up on top didn't just land there, they had to work their way up.' So, we're on our way up."
2. OT Morgan Moses on the direction of the franchise:
"I think the most important thing is I appreciate every guy in this room that we have. Nobody gave us the opportunity or the chance to be here in this moment. We've been through a lot as a team with Coach Rivera, him battling cancer and the other coaches stepping up and the players stepping us and us leaning on each other. It's probably been one of my most fun years playing football with these guys because it's been all football between us. I'm just at a loss for words, man. I appreciate these guys. I think the future is bright. We've got a lot of great players... As a veteran player who's been here for seven years and have kind of been here and seen everything, I appreciate the hell out of that from the younger guys all the way up to the veteran guys. It just means a lot. I'm just happy to be a part of this team and be a part of this culture. I look forward to getting back to work in the offseason."
1. Rivera on giving fans hope for next season:
"Well, that's pretty cool. It really is. We've got a great group of young men in that locker room, and we've got a great group of coaches and support people. Those are the guys. Those are the ones that really put it together. I just happen to be the one that manages it. We've got some really special guys. This group, I think if we can grow and learn together and add on a couple more pieces, I think we have a shot next year. It'll be fun to watch. I'm just glad that we were able to give the DMV something to cheer about. I promise you one thing, like I said, we'll show up and we'll play hard."