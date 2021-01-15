Top 10 Quotes: Washington Locker Clean Out

"I think the most important thing is I appreciate every guy in this room that we have. Nobody gave us the opportunity or the chance to be here in this moment. We've been through a lot as a team with Coach Rivera, him battling cancer and the other coaches stepping up and the players stepping us and us leaning on each other. It's probably been one of my most fun years playing football with these guys because it's been all football between us. I'm just at a loss for words, man. I appreciate these guys. I think the future is bright. We've got a lot of great players... As a veteran player who's been here for seven years and have kind of been here and seen everything, I appreciate the hell out of that from the younger guys all the way up to the veteran guys. It just means a lot. I'm just happy to be a part of this team and be a part of this culture. I look forward to getting back to work in the offseason."