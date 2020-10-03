Wake Up Washington 10/3: It's Tim Settle's Time To Shine

New ep. of @WashingtonNFL's #TheBeat is up #WashingtonFootball fans.@granthpaulsen @ByKimberleyA @QadryIsmail join me to break down Week 4 vs. #Ravens, Haskins' ability to turn the page, Lamar's bounce-back and both stellar defenses.



Watch, LIKE, enjoy: https://t.co/CFW7N2rQ9m