News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 10/3: It's Tim Settle's Time To Shine

Oct 03, 2020 at 12:32 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW100320

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

PHOTOS: Ravens Practice Week 10/2

The Washington Football team held practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Oct. 2, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

_GC41181
1 / 97
_GC40816
2 / 97
_GC41271
3 / 97
_GC41233
4 / 97
_GC41225
5 / 97
_GC41247
6 / 97
_GC41260
7 / 97
_GC41254
8 / 97
_GC41241
9 / 97
_GC41230
10 / 97
_GC41189
11 / 97
_GC41213
12 / 97
_GC41187
13 / 97
_GC41202
14 / 97
_GC41163
15 / 97
_GC41155
16 / 97
_GC41130
17 / 97
_GC41166
18 / 97
_GC41131
19 / 97
_GC41071
20 / 97
_GC41093
21 / 97
_GC41105
22 / 97
_GC41104
23 / 97
_GC41059
24 / 97
_GC41082
25 / 97
_GC41030
26 / 97
_GC41001
27 / 97
_GC41029
28 / 97
_GC41042
29 / 97
_GC41792
30 / 97
_GC40978
31 / 97
_GC40995
32 / 97
_GC41777
33 / 97
_GC40906
34 / 97
_GC40992
35 / 97
_GC41750
36 / 97
_GC41706
37 / 97
_GC41761
38 / 97
_GC41703
39 / 97
_GC41748
40 / 97
_GC41715
41 / 97
_GC41729
42 / 97
_GC40959
43 / 97
_GC41578
44 / 97
_GC40920
45 / 97
_GC41692
46 / 97
_GC41580
47 / 97
_GC41606
48 / 97
_GC40977
49 / 97
_GC41579
50 / 97
_GC41577
51 / 97
_GC41576
52 / 97
_GC40894
53 / 97
_GC41570
54 / 97
_GC41526
55 / 97
_GC41555
56 / 97
_GC41540
57 / 97
_GC41536
58 / 97
_GC41539
59 / 97
_GC41519
60 / 97
_GC41532
61 / 97
_GC41498
62 / 97
_GC41489
63 / 97
_GC41479
64 / 97
_GC41457
65 / 97
_GC40866
66 / 97
_GC41475
67 / 97
_GC41459
68 / 97
_GC41448
69 / 97
_GC40875
70 / 97
_GC40884
71 / 97
_GC41406
72 / 97
_GC40865
73 / 97
_GC41408
74 / 97
_GC41433
75 / 97
_GC41421
76 / 97
_GC41400
77 / 97
_GC40857
78 / 97
_GC41394
79 / 97
_GC41387
80 / 97
_GC41330
81 / 97
_GC41393
82 / 97
_GC41384
83 / 97
_GC41346
84 / 97
_GC41367
85 / 97
_GC41366
86 / 97
_GC40845
87 / 97
_GC41375
88 / 97
_GC41361
89 / 97
_GC41353
90 / 97
_GC40842
91 / 97
_GC41310
92 / 97
_GC40820
93 / 97
_GC40832
94 / 97
_GC41321
95 / 97
_GC41326
96 / 97
_GC41289
97 / 97

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes about how the Washington Football Team has received almost 9,000 submissions as part of renaming process.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that Ron Rivera's "cutoff point" for Dwayne Haskins might be less of a threat and more of a challenge.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about the development of Lamar Jackson and Dwayne Haskins.

-- ESPN's John Keim explains how Dwayne Haskins can bounce back going forward.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Ron Rivera and the offensive coaches meeting with Dwayne Haskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about how Dwayne Haskins has shown growth in the red zone.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Torrey Smith saying that Terry McLaurin's wide receiver type is Marcus Peters' "kryptonite."

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker previews Week 4. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig empties his notebook ahead of Washington's matchup with the Ravens. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Dontrelle Inman's journey and how he got to where he is now. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips also profiles defensive tackle Tim Settle. (Subscription)

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- 3 Keys For Washington Entering Its Week 4 Matchup Vs. The Ravens

-- Washington Football Team To Host Breast Cancer Awareness Game On October 4th At FedExField Against The Baltimore Ravens, Presented By Inova Schar Cancer Institute

-- Washington Football Daily 10/1: How Facing Kyler Murray Will Help Washington Defend Lamar Jackson

-- President's Weekly Brief: Trust The (Naming) Process

-- Washington Football Daily 9/30: Ron Rivera Believes Montez Sweat Will Be 'A Force To Be Reckoned With'

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Bests The Ravens An Overtime Thriller

-- Washington Salute Set To Kick Off Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military

-- Here's How Dwayne Haskins Can Take Advantage Of The Ravens' Pass Defense

-- Washington Football Team Vs. Ravens Preview: The Battle Of The Beltway

-- Washington Football Daily 9/29: Jennifer King, Callie Brownson And Sarah Thomas Make NFL History

-- Washington Football Team Places Matt Ioannidis On Injured Reserve

-- Washington Football Daily 9/28: Ron Rivera Has Been 'Very Pleased' With The Rookie Class So Far

-- Ron Rivera Will Continue To Put His Trust In Dwayne Haskins

What's Trending In @WashingtonNFL Nation:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 10/2: Gearing Up For The Ravens

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Oct. 2 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/1: Looking Back At Dontrelle Inman's Journey To Washington

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Oct. 1 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 9/30: Dwayne Haskins Is Focused On Improvement

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 9/29: Rookie Class Continues To Show Growth

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 9/28: Ron Rivera Evaluates Dwayne Haskins' Week 3 Performance

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 9/27: It's Dwayne Haskins Vs. Baker Mayfield 

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 9/25: Analyzing The Importance Of The Browns Game

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 9/24: Patience Is Key With The Offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 9/23: Moving On To The Cleveland Browns

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 9/22: Evaluating Dwayne Haskins' Performance In Arizona

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 9/21: Analyzing Washington's Game Against The Cardinals

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Advertising